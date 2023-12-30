Different Wrestlers Reveal Their New Year's Resolutions On WWE SmackDown

It's that time of the year again where everyone is making predictions and resolutions heading into the New Year. Earlier this evening during "The Absolute Best of 2023" special episode of "WWE SmackDown," several wrestlers gave their resolutions and it was clear that virtually all of them had the same thing on their mind: gold.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were shown in a locker room and made their predictions. Lashley opened the backstage promo saying that his prediction for the coming year is being alongside the Street Profits. He then said that what they want is "more." The Street Profits predicted that they would be winning championship gold and said that the New Year "better be all good." Lashley quickly jumped in and said, "Not all good — almighty."

In a backstage interview, Kevin Owens said his resolution was to defeat Santos Escobar next week and to go on to win the United States Championship. Meanwhile, his recent rivals, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, gave their New Year's resolutions while appearing on "The Grayson Waller Effect." The duo said their goal was to win singles and tag team gold. Theory also said, "win the Royal Rumble" before Waller added, "headline WrestleMania."

Bianca Belair said she never makes New Year's resolutions, but did say her goal was to take the Women's Championship currently held by IYO SKY and stay undefeated at WrestleMania. Moments later, Damage CTRL reflected on all the positives they experienced in 2023 before Bayley said that "2024 is going to be Damage CTRL's biggest year yet."

Rey Mysterio was the last one to offer his comments on the upcoming year. Mysterio said that both Santos Escobar and his son Dominik are on his list for 2024.