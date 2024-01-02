TNA's Frankie Kazarian On What He Feels Could Make Today's Wrestling Product Better

Frankie Kazarian has been a professional wrestler for roughly a quarter of a century. During his career, the veteran has performed in virtually all of the top promotions including AEW, Impact, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and WWE. Given his longevity and vast wealth of experience, Kazarian has seen the industry go through numerous changes.

During a recent appearance on the "K100" podcast, Kazarian was asked about what's changed during the course of his career that he feels could help improve the quality of matches today if it were to be brought back. Kazarian explained that he was broken into the wrestling business by WWE Hall of Famer "Killer" Kowalski who he mentioned was a brawler type of wrestler who he added "always emphasized the fundamentals."

The veteran would go on to say, "I think we've gotten away from the fundamentals and selling. Like anytime I'm asked for advice from a young guy, I just go, 'Dude, learn how to sell ... because that is such a lost art.'"

Kazarian explained that there are now plenty of good wrestlers who can "do a lot of cool stuff," which means that what it takes to stand out is different in this era. As a result, he said, "Being a good wrestler doesn't make you unique anymore like it used to. So I tell guys, 'It's the stuff you do in between the moves.'"

Currently, Kazarian is on the TNA Wrestling roster. During his various stints with the company, he has captured the X-Division Title six times and the World Tag Team Championships three times with two different partners.

