Japanese Wrestling Legend Killer Khan Dies At 76

Killer Khan has died at the age of 76. Earlier today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the passing of the legendary wrestler whose real name was Masashi Ozawa. New Japan Pro-Wrestling reports that Khan died yesterday after collapsing.

Khan began his wrestling career in Japan in the early 1970s. During his time in the business, the veteran of more than 15 years performed around the world in different promotions including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, the Universal Wrestling Association based in Mexico, Maple Leaf Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Championship Wrestling from Florida, World Class Championship Wrestling, and the World Wrestling Federation.

In 1982, Khan won a couple of singles titles in Mid-South Wrestling. Two years later, he captured the North American Title in Calgary's Stampede Wrestling promotion. He then moved onto World Class Championship Wrestling and won another championship.

However, in spite of his success throughout the world, many North American fans might remember him best for his rivalries with Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. Khan and Andre first wrestled each other in Japan in 1974. Perhaps their most famous battle, though, was a Stretcher match that occurred in the Philadelphia Spectrum in November 1981. Similarly, Hogan and Khan first wrestled each other in Japan in the early 1980s. In the last six months of his career, Khan and Hogan would wrestle each other numerous times including in regionally televised matches in Boston and Philadelphia. Khan's last televised match occurred on a November 1987 broadcast of WWF Challenge.

Wrestling Inc. extends its condolences to Killer Khan's family and friends.