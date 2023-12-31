XFL And USFL Finalizes Merger Into New Football League

The XFL's adjacency to professional wrestling has seemingly come to an end, as the league announced a merger with fellow alternate football league the USFL to form the UFL in September. The XFL Communications Department took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that the merger had been finalized and the XFL is no more.

"Today marks the official announcement regarding the launch of the United Football League (the 'UFL')," the XFL wrote, "the premier spring football league that will result from the merger of the XFL and USFL." The business end of the new entity will be led by Russ Brandon, former President and CEO of the XFL, while former USFL President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston will oversee the football end of the organization.

Today marks the official announcement regarding the launch of the United Football League (the "UFL"), the premier spring football league that will result from the merger of the XFL and USFL. Read more: https://t.co/PuA21cLW6L pic.twitter.com/JFHiQKmmCd — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) December 31, 2023

The inaugural UFL season is set to start on March 30, 2024. All of the XFL teams and USFL teams appear to be coming to the UFL, as the first game will be played between the 2023 XFL Champion Arlington Renegades and the 2023 USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions.

The XFL was initially founded in 2018 by Vince McMahon, meant to be a reboot of the initial XFL from 2001. McMahon's new version of the XFL failed and was purchased by former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia, essentially keeping the XFL in the wrestling realm. So far neither the reboot of the XFL nor the reboot of the USFL has done the business that either company expected, with both entities hoping this new merger into the United Football League will be the best way to reignite interest in springtime football.