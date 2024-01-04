AEW's Matt Hardy Picks Actors To Play He And Jeff In Hypothetical Biopic

The Hardys are arguably one of the biggest tag teams of their generation, but will their legacy someday result in a biopic as praised as "The Iron Claw"? During a recent episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt Hardy listed the two people he'd like to see play him and his brother Jeff Hardy in a biopic someday.

Zac Efron's portrayal of Kevin Von Erich seemingly had quite the impression on Hardy, as, according to him, Efron could be a good option to play him in this hypothetical biopic. "That's a hell of a question. I mean, I'd almost say sign Zac Efron up, because he did such a great job as Kev, and now that he kind of understands the whole wrestling [business]."

Hardy also noted that portraying someone in wrestling would take a lot of work to understand the person and the industry. Additionally, with his 32 years in pro wrestling, someone knowledgeable would have to portray him, and because of this, Efron could be the best choice. "So, I would say him. He's at a good age where he could do it too."

When it came to Jeff, Matt jokingly suggested another Hollywood A-lister. "Brad Pitt. We'll just get him to reverse [age]." However, his co-host Jon Alba suggested that a good option could be Jared Leto, who is known for playing unconventional characters, which Matt agreed with.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.