Eddie Kingston Reveals Who In AEW He Asks For Advice Backstage

Eddie Kingston might be a top star on the AEW roster, especially after winning the inaugural Continental Classic, but that doesn't mean he isn't still looking to improve. That is why he relies on certain people in the business to provide him with advice when needed, claiming that Homicide is his number one.

"He'll text me right after matches, or we'll talk, like do the Monday evening quarterback or whatever," he told "Gabby AF" about Homicide. "Definitely, [Jon Moxley], when me and him are talking — we fight like brothers, so we won't talk for three months, and then we will be talking and wishing each other Merry Christmas. And then, the next month, we will be at each other's throats. That's the way we are."

Christopher Daniels, Jerry Lynn, Ortiz, and Ethan Page are among the other people that Kingston goes to. However, considering his own experience, plenty of wrestlers look to gain knowledge from Kingston, but he confirmed that he only helps certain people in the business, choosing to spend his time in a manner he prefers.

"I just know the people and know they're just asking me for appearances," he said. "They'll be like, 'Oh look, someone asked for advice,' but they're not going to take it, and they'll still do whatever the f*** they want. So, okay, cool. I know who's who, and I am picky with who I help."

