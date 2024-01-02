Patrick Clark, Formerly WWE NXT Star Velveteen Dream, Shares Apology Video

Patrick Clark, formerly The Velveteen Dream in WWE, has shared an apology on social media. Clark was accused of having inappropriate contact with minors in 2020, and was later released by WWE in 2021. He was arrested in 2022 for misdemeanor battery and trespassing charges as well. A few years after his allegations emerged, Clark has apologized for his actions in a video shared on Instagram.

"I want to apologize for my behavior, both professionally and personally ... I take full accountability for my behavior over the last three years of my life. When narratives were written about me, it doesn't matter, it didn't matter what was written about me, it didn't matter what was said about me, it doesn't matter what's on the internet about me. I was wrong," said Clark. He then apologized to WWE, as an organization, for "any unwanted attention and negative press" he had drawn to their product. He said, "I want to apologize to the WWE fans and The Velveteen Dream fans because when you hear the [Velveteen Dream] it should have only been spoken about in a productive and positive light."

Clark described himself as another statistic of what happens when talent and opportunity meet immaturity. He then apologized to Triple H and Shawn Michaels, whom he thanked for the opportunities they gave him, and apologized for any feelings that time was wasted. He said he was still a work in progress, still learning, and he proceeded to apologize to his family and friends. "No one should have to explain anything for Patrick Clark. No one should have to trend because of Patrick Clark ... I don't want you to feel burdened with that responsibility, that's my responsibility. I apologize to you all for any negative energy that has had to come your way because of me. I want to apologize to the fans and those in my professional and personal life that I've affected by my behavior. I'm sorry ... I was losing myself ... Anyone that I've upset or offended because of my behavior. I'm sorry, and I hope you all forgive me."