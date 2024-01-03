AJPW Announces AEW's Konosuke Takeshita In Special Interpromotional Match

AJPW will host AEW star Konosuke Takeshita for a special inter-promotional match at its New Year Giant Series event on January 27. Takeshita, also known for his work with DDT Pro Wrestling, was announced for a tag team match alongside Hideki Okatani against Yuma and Atsuki Aoyagi.

【DDT プロレスリング & AEW 所属の KONOSUKE TAKESHITA 選手参戦！】 「新春ジャイアントシリーズ 2024」

🗓️1月27日（土）15:00開場/16:00開始

📍エスフォルタアリーナ八王子 メインアリーナ ◆AJPW vs DDT スペシャルタッグマッチ

青柳優馬

青柳亮生

vs

KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

岡谷英樹 詳細... pic.twitter.com/J9Wzy8xJSj — 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) January 3, 2024

AJPW bringing in Takeshita comes shortly after its recent collaboration with "WWE NXT", bringing in Charlie Dempsey to challenge for the prestigious AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship. Takeshita last wrestled in AJPW during 2016, appearing in tag matches, and has yet to wrestle a singles match in the promotion. He was last seen at AEW Worlds End, wrestling alongside Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting. It was team Sting that took the win on the night. After AJPW's announcement, Takeshita took to X to share some thoughts ahead of the return.

"The current chaotic state of All Japan Pro Wrestling may have a different scenery and style from the ring they competed in seven or eight years ago, but the Aoyagi brothers are still shining with their own style. But it can shine brighter. It's not just All Japan Pro Wrestling. The entire Japanese world. Let's create a new era," he wrote

(translated from Japanese via Google). Takeshita last wrestled in Japan at the DDT Ultimate Party event in November 2023, facing fellow AEW star Chris Jericho but losing via submission. That was actually his most recent singles match, with his last AEW singles match in October — against his now stablemate Kyle Fletcher.