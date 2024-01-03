Tommy Dreamer Addresses Samoa Joe Being The Face Of AEW

AEW has a new World Champion in Samoa Joe, a 25-year veteran who has held titles in TNA, ROH, and "WWE NXT." On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer was thrilled with AEW's new franchise face. "You talk about a credible champion? Joe for a lot of years got MMA comparisons," Dreamer gushed, noting how realistic Joe's offense is and the general aura that the new champion's had for decades. Dreamer also thinks Joe's professionalism will elevate not only Joe or the title, but the company.

"He's actually a great representation for the company as well," Dreamer explained. "I think he showed everybody how a press conference should actually be." Dreamer felt that Joe handled questions from the media admirably after Worlds End. Media scrums have become a tradition in AEW, and also have a tendency for controversy. Dreamer suggests that having a champion like Joe will help teach the locker room how to handle themselves with a bit more poise.

"I really think it's a great step for AEW," Dreamer concluded, before wishing former AEW World Champion MJF a speedy recovery from his many injuries. Joe defeated MJF at Worlds End, ending the champion's year-plus reign with the title. While MJF's injuries played a part in his current hiatus from AEW programming, Joe was reportedly always the choice to dethrone MJF, regardless of his physical condition. Joe is also a recurring character on Peacock's "Twisted Metal" series, which was recently renewed for a second season.