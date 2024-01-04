Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan Opens Up About The Iron Claw, Memories Of The Von Erichs

"The Iron Claw" has set a precedent for wrestling biopics, based on the positive reaction online and from the various veterans in the industry who personally knew the Von Erichs. Recently, Kevin Sullivan opened up about his thoughts on the movie during an episode of his "Tuesday with the Taskmaster" podcast. "I thought it was excellent. Sad, but at the end, Kevin being positive gave off a good vibe but I'm surprised there isn't a really great technical wrestling story on TV right now with wrestling being so hot," Sullivan said.

Following this, Sullivan briefly commented on the tragedy surrounding the Von Erichs, and noted that something went wrong in the stars' childhoods. "The most important job in the world is parenting ... Something went wrong there ... It was, I know it was, everybody did." Additionally, he commented on the widely speculated "curse" on the Von Erich family. "They almost seemed to be cursed, I know there's no such thing as curses, [but] they went through hell."

Sullivan also praised Holt McCallany's performance as Fritz Von Erich, since he personally knew the family patriarch. This led to speculation of why the Von Erichs were favorites in Israel, and according to Sullivan, it likely happened by accident when a tape featuring them was sent to the country as an afterthought. "Nobody ever thought of sending a tape to Israel. We were supposed to dub 12 tapes, we dubbed 13, send it someplace, I don't care. Okay, I'll send it to Israel. Then they made the deal."

