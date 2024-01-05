Former WWE Star Rick Boogs Assesses Whether He'll Be Wrestling In 2024

Eric Bugenhagen, better known as Rick Boogs to WWE fans, was released from the company recently following the merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. As he's said before, Boogs's second tenure on the WWE main roster did not go how he planned, and in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Boogs said that he could sense his time was coming to a close.

"I kinda saw the writing on the wall, but it wasn't like 'Alright, let me get ready for [my release]," Boogs said. "Thank god for my YouTube community and stuff. I have an awesome community. Everyone I meet in real life is awesome. I do a ton of meet-and-greets and it's awesome."

Boogs even says that he enjoys seeing fans at the airport, despite many wrestlers' gripes. "They're still waiting hours and an airport and still see value in your name," he said.

As for wrestling, Boogs was asked point blank if he'll return to the ring in 2024, but it appears his post-WWE opportunities are taking priority.

"Not for now, no," he said. "Never say never, but I mean I'm busier now than I was in WWE."

Boogs noted that he even had an important phone call directly after the "Insight" taping. He also mentioned that he had to put together a reel for his new agent, which mainly consisted of his WWE highlights, especially the promotional spots in which he got to take part. Overall, Boogs claims he's happy with his body of work in WWE and holds no resentment over his release.

"I'm happy," he said. "I'm happy to be done, but I'm also proud of what I have done."