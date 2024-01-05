Greg Valentine Shares His Hatred For This WWE Hall Of Famer

Speaking with "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," WWE Hall of Famer Greg "The Hammer" Valentine was asked if it was true that he did not like The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty). Valentine shared the locker room with the team in the late '80s and early '90s while working for the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion.

"It's true," Valentine said. "I liked Marty [Jannetty] though, but I didn't like Shawn [Michaels]. And then, when we wrestled him, I would always f*****g lay them in. I wouldn't sell s**t. I chopped the f**k out of him. F**k Shawn Michaels. I like him better now because his face is lopsided, and it's like someone superkicked him with his own punch in his face, so it's all f*****g caved in. But he's got a f*****g job. He's being taken care of. He works down at the Performance Center, but he was never one of my favorite people, but I guess he's okay now."

Despite his comments, Valentine did team up with Michaels on two occasions back in the day. At a non-televised event in Providence, Rhode Island, in June 1991, Valentine and Michaels defeated Dino Bravo and Paul Roma. They were also partners at Survivor Series 1993, joining forces against the Hart family in a four-on-four elimination bout. However, "The Heartbreak Kid" did earn a negative reputation in WWE during the 1990s due to his behavior behind the scenes.

