WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/5 - New Year's Revolution, Women's Title Match And More
WWE
Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live "WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution" viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- Universal Title #1 Contender's Match: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. "Michin" Mia Yim
- U.S. Title Tournament Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens
- Butch & TBD vs. Pretty Deadly
- Roman Reigns appears
- Logan Paul appears
