WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/5 - New Year's Revolution, Women's Title Match And More

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live "WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution" viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Universal Title #1 Contender's Match : Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles WWE Women's Championship : IYO SKY (c) vs. "Michin" Mia Yim

: IYO SKY (c) vs. "Michin" Mia Yim U.S. Title Tournament Finals : Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens

: Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens Butch & TBD vs. Pretty Deadly

Roman Reigns appears

Logan Paul appears

