AEW Collision Results 1/6 - Sting In Action, FTR Vs. The House Of Black

The bell rings, and the two men lock up. Beretta moves away and stares at Kingston. They lock up again. Kingston goes crazy on Beretta with the chops. Beretta hits a tornado DDT, goes for a pin, and only gets a one-count. Kingston is in the corner of the ring now and this time Beretta hits him with the chops. It changes quickly, Kingston chops Beretta in the face. He is out of the ring now. Beretta's nose is bleeding. The commentators say that he probably broke it. Kingston is now out of the ring and goes after Beretta.

Back from the break, they are back in the ring. More chops to Beretta, while his mom Sue, looks on worried. His face is a crimson mask now. Beretta gets a dropkick in and Kingston is out of the ring. He rolls Kingston in and is on the top rope. Kingston follows him and headbutts Beretta. Beretta goes for a powerbomb and gets a two-count.

The Exploder and a DDT for a two-count. Beretta had kicked out. Beretta is now doing German suplexes to the champion. Beretta hits a big knee and The Gotch Style Piledrive for a two-count. Kingston goes back to his infamous chops, but Beretta goes for forearm shots. A half and half, and Beretta goes for a lariat, but Kingston counters with an Exploder. Northern Lights and Kingston retains his title.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

Backstage now with Tony Schiavone talking with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. Nightingale says she wants to keep rolling with her tag team partner. Statlander agrees. She has a lizard on her.