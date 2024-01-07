AEW Collision Results 1/6 - Sting In Action, FTR Vs. The House Of Black
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the January 6 episode of "AEW Collison." It's the first "Collision" episode of the year and it comes from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tonight Sting will be in action along with Darby Allin to face The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry). Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston will be putting up his AEW Continental Crown Title against Trent Beretta.
Also, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will finally get their hands on the House of Black (Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews) after weeks of harassment from the stable. Adam Copeland will be responding to Christian Cage's promo from this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite."
Tonight's show opens up with Ric Flair coming out and then Sting and Darby Allin follow.
Sting & Darby Allin Vs. The Workhorsemen
Before the bell even rings, Anthony Henry attacks Darby Allin. JD Drake goes to attack Sting, and Sting chops him, as does Flair. Henry keeps attacking Allin and then tosses him in the ring. The Ref finally rings the bell.
Drake tags himself in and hits a flying headbutt to Allin, getting a two-count. Drake tags in Henry. Henry hits the backstabber, he also gets a two-count. Drake is tagged in again. Chops to Allin. The crowd is chanting, "We want Sting." Drake hits Sting and he falls off the apron. Drake misses a moonsault, Sting hits a Stinger Splash. Another one to Henry and he gets tossed outside of the ring. Allin goes to the top and hits a coffin drop. Sting grabs Drake and wins with the Scorpion Death Drop.
Winners: Darby Allin and Sting.
Post-match, Flair gets in the ring with them. The crowd is going wild with all three of them in the ring. They get out of the ring and pose with the crowd.
Video package airs of Allin and Konosuke Takeshita's match from last Wednesday. The commentators talk about next week's "Dynamite."
Eddie Kingston Vs.Trent Beretta
The bell rings, and the two men lock up. Beretta moves away and stares at Kingston. They lock up again. Kingston goes crazy on Beretta with the chops. Beretta hits a tornado DDT, goes for a pin, and only gets a one-count. Kingston is in the corner of the ring now and this time Beretta hits him with the chops. It changes quickly, Kingston chops Beretta in the face. He is out of the ring now. Beretta's nose is bleeding. The commentators say that he probably broke it. Kingston is now out of the ring and goes after Beretta.
Back from the break, they are back in the ring. More chops to Beretta, while his mom Sue, looks on worried. His face is a crimson mask now. Beretta gets a dropkick in and Kingston is out of the ring. He rolls Kingston in and is on the top rope. Kingston follows him and headbutts Beretta. Beretta goes for a powerbomb and gets a two-count.
The Exploder and a DDT for a two-count. Beretta had kicked out. Beretta is now doing German suplexes to the champion. Beretta hits a big knee and The Gotch Style Piledrive for a two-count. Kingston goes back to his infamous chops, but Beretta goes for forearm shots. A half and half, and Beretta goes for a lariat, but Kingston counters with an Exploder. Northern Lights and Kingston retains his title.
Winner: Eddie Kingston
Backstage now with Tony Schiavone talking with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. Nightingale says she wants to keep rolling with her tag team partner. Statlander agrees. She has a lizard on her.