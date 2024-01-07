Eddie Kingston Beats Trent Beretta In His First Defense Of AEW Continental Crown Title

Just one week ago, Eddie Kingston defeated Jon Moxley at the Worlds End pay-per-view event to capture the AEW Continental Crown Title in a hard-hitting tournament final match. Tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina, on "Collision," Kingston made his first defense of the newly-created championship against a wrestler he had never faced in AEW singles competition, Trent Beretta.

In recent years, Beretta has been focusing more on tag team wrestling with his Best Friends partner, Chuck Taylor. However, that hasn't prevented Beretta from challenging for the New Japan Pro-Wrestling NEVER Openweight Championship, the Ring of Honor Pure Title, and the AEW TNT Championship in the last two months alone.

With the new Continental Crown Championship on the line, Beretta and Kingston met in the second bout of the evening. The match started with Beretta hitting Kingston with forearms while Kingston responded with chops. At one point, Kingston chopped Beretta in the face, which resulted in Beretta bleeding from around the bridge of the nose and into the corners of his eyes. Nevertheless, Beretta continued to fight hard with his visibly-concerned mother watching from the front row.

Beretta connected with a power bomb, but only got a two count. Later, Beretta hit a trio of German suplexes and followed it up with a running knee to Kingston's face and a piledriver, but again was only able to get a two count. Soon after, Kingston once again took control of the bout hitting an Exploder suplex and a Northern Lights bomb to get a two count. With momentum on his side, Kingston hit another Northern Lights and finally won the bout.