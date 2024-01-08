Why WWE's Road Dogg Isn't A Fan Of Blood In Modern Pro Wrestling

Blood is a divisive topic in the professional wrestling world, but Brian "Road Dogg" James doesn't think there's any need for it in the modern era. While speaking on a recent episode of "Oh, You Didn't Know?," the WWE employee explained why the business needs to evolve past wrestlers showing color in their matches, noting he's glad that the company he works for has managed to.

"I say don't go back to doing it. We've evolved beyond that... Man, it's so unclean; it can't be any more unclean than just blood. There's enough accidents that happen where I just don't feel like it's needed... If I'm a father of daughters, and we're watching wrestling, and that comes on, we're turning the channel. And if I'm a father of boys, I'm maybe turning it, too."

AEW is known for allowing its wrestlers to bleed in their matches, sometimes with polarizing results. For example, much has been discussed about Adam Page and Swerve Strickland's blood-drinking spot at AEW Full Gear, with critics arguing that it went too far. James believes that AEW takes blood-letting to ugly levels of gore, which might hurt the company's growth.

"There's a reason the other place [AEW] ain't doing no numbers. They show this kinda stuff, and they do that kinda stuff, and it can't be 'popular' for the mass population... If you wanna do big business, you want mass consumption, so you sacrifice a few things. And I feel like that's one of the things you sacrifice."

