Eric Bischoff Comments On Kevin Dunn's WWE Departure, How Production Could Improve

But when asked about what he would change now that Dunn has retired, Bischoff explained that he wouldn't change the overall presentation because it's working. However, he would like to see some tweaks to commentary.

"One of these days we're going to do a show on color and play-by-play [commentary] because that's the one area that I think could be significantly enhanced. That is not to suggest that the people who are doing it now are doing it badly. In fact, they're doing it phenomenally across the board."

Bischoff offered his praise for commentary teams across WWE, AEW, and TNA, however he believes there is an opportunity for them to enhance the product rather than just support it.

"The one thing that has evolved, in fact, I think in some aspects has devolved, is the impact that quality play-by-play and color can provide," Bischoff added. "I think there's an opportunity for someone to re-evaluate the style, the presentation style of today's color and play-by-play, and think about, creatively, ways to enhance it, to enhance the overall presentation as opposed to just supporting it."

