Tony Khan Comments On The Value Ric Flair Brings To AEW

During his more than 50-year career in professional wrestling, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has done virtually everything there is to do in the industry. The former leader of the Four Horsemen is a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who has appeared and headlined in promotions around the world. Therefore, it wasn't much of a surprise when he eventually appeared in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Scott Johnson of News4JAX's "Going Ringside" show and when asked about bringing in Ric Flair and why it was important to have him around for Sting's final run, he said, "It's great to have Ric Flair in AEW." He added that, "it's been a great sponsorship opportunity for AEW."

Khan went on to tell "Going Ringside" that, "Ric Flair is a mogul and certainly somebody who is involved in a lot of businesses as an entrepreneur." He further elaborated saying, "Ric Flair's Wooooo Energy is a great sponsor and Ric Flair is a great legend of pro wrestling and having him appear and having him there with Sting for these final matches, it's really something special."

"The Nature Boy" made his debut with AEW on the October 25, 2023 edition of "Dynamite" and immediately aligned with his old friend and rival Sting. It's expected that Flair will be in Sting's corner in his final few months as a professional wrestler. Since his arrival, Flair has made several appearances with the company in the corner of Sting, most recently on this past weekend's episode of "AEW Collision."

