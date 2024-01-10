Matt Hardy Names Best AEW Tag Team And One That Might Overtake Them

When debates flare about the best tag teams to ever lace them up, The Hardys are often named among legends. They won gold together nine times in WWE, which makes them more than qualified to evaluate the current tag team landscape. On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the titular host was asked to name his top tag team in wrestling. He went with his co-workers FTR, who have held tag team titles in AEW and WWE on multiple occasions.

"The people that I think currently are on the best run of their careers and are doing great stuff are FTR," Hardy said. "But they aren't necessarily the future. They are the present. I think they are going to be a top tag team for a little while to come, obviously."

Hardy and FTR joined AEW in March and May 2020, respectively. Since then, Hardy has witnessed the duo, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, win the AEW Tag Team Titles twice. Hardy also discussed who he thinks is the future of tag team wrestling, singling out his AEW colleagues Aussie Open.

"Aussie Open, I think they have the potential to be the future of tag team wrestling for a long time," Hardy said. "I feel like they are very solid from a foundation of like psychology-wise as far as working. On top of that, they can do all the modern-day, new-age stuff, too."

Aussie Open officially signed with AEW in May 2023. One-half of the group, Mark Davis, sustained a wrist injury last October but is ready to return to rejoin his partner Kyle Fletcher this month.

