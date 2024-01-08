More Details On The Relationship Between WWE NXT And AJPW

WWE and All Japan Pro Wrestling might continue working together in 2024. "WWE NXT" talent Charlie Dempsey was recently brought in to challenge for the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship, battling Katsuhiko Nakajima on the 1/3 show. Dave Meltzer said during this week's "Wrestling Observer Radio" that the inter-promotional relationship is ongoing, and there is a deal in place. However, he has been told by some in AJPW that they are unsure of the situation.

Fightful Select has also reported on the matter, revealing that a source said the deal moving forward would be a wait-and-see affair, but things are looking good. Apparently, WWE has been more relaxed with inter-promotional opportunities since Nick Khan took leadership, though the AJPW relationship hasn't been directly attributed to his arrival. Sources close to AJPW were reportedly happy with Charlie Dempsey's performances and said he was a great representative to send over from "WWE NXT." Furthermore, it's been claimed that Dempsey was treated well during his trip.

The report also noted that Dempsey, son of WWE executive William Regal, has also had multiple looks from the main roster over the last year. Charlie Dempsey came through WWE, first appearing on the "NXT UK" brand, but he is prominently featured on "WWE NXT" as part of the No Quarter Catch Crew alongside Damon Kemp, Myles Borne, and Drew Gulak. Prior to his AJPW excursion, Dempsey made his first challenge for a WWE title in a three-way with NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee and Joe Coffey in December.