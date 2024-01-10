WWE NXT Live Coverage 1/9 - Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Begins, NXT Tag Team Title Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 9, 2024, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will be putting the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on the line against Out The Mud after Bronco Nima and Lucien Price put out the challenge last week. This will be The Family's second televised defense since dethroning Chase U to become titleholders on the November 14 episode of "NXT".

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off tonight, with Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin going head-to-head with Gallus and Nathan Frazer and Axiom taking on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a pair of first round matches.

Nikkita Lyons was sidelined with an injury for a number of months after she was attacked by a masked figure who turned out to be Blair Davenport. Since making her return last month, Lyons has made it crystal clear that she is seeking her revenge against Davenport, and tonight, she has the chance to get such when the two go one-on-one.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Cora Jade will be going head-to-head with Gigi Dolin in light of a heated verbal exchange last week.