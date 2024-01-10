AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/10: Sting In Action, Samoa Joe Speaks, Castagnoli Vs. Page

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for January 10, 2023!

As part of his road to retirement, Sting is set to compete in tag team action this evening as he will be teaming up with Darby Allin while Ric Flair is set to join them in their corner. Don Callis has promised that his men will give Sting his first-ever loss in AEW, with Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs having the chance to do just that.

Tonight will mark Samoa Joe's first live appearance since winning the AEW World Championship back at AEW's Worlds End, and he is expected to speak to the crow this evening.

Eddie Kingston is another champion expected to appear tonight, with the "Mad King" having promised to be a fighting champion since claiming the Triple Crown after the Continental Classic.

Adam "Hangman" Page confronted and brawled with Swerve Strickland to close the show last week, and tonight the former AEW World Champion will be in singles action against Claudio Castagnoli.

Elsewhere, there will be an eight-man tag team match in honor of Brodie Lee as The Gates Of Agony, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer team up to face Adam Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and Preston Vance.

Ahead of their upcoming AEW World Tag Team Championship match this weekend, Ricky Starks and Sammy Guevara will compete against each other in singles action as they look to gain momentum for their specific teams.

Finally, there will be an eight-woman tag team match featuring many of the top stars in the division. Thunder Rosa will partner with Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and Willow Nightingale as they face Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, and Ruby Soho.

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac