Matt Riddle Promises To Leave The '420 Bro' Behind When He Wrestles In This Country

Former WWE star Matt Riddle debuted for NJPW at New Year Dash on January 5, appearing in a vignette challenging new NJPW World Television Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi to a match. "The Original Bro" is now set to tour with the promotion next month in Japan. However, many have wondered how Riddle, who regularly uses marijuana, will deal with the strict cannabis laws in the country. Riddle spoke about the issue during a live in-studio signing with "Signed by Superstars."

"I've read a lot of things," Riddle said. "You know, I think the '420 Bro' probably won't make it to Japan ... And honestly, regardless of what people think, I've never been arrested. I've never been arrested. I don't have a criminal record or anything else. So, I'm going to keep it that way, regardless of what people think. I'm going to keep it that way, and that's what we're going to do."

Anyone caught in possession of cannabis in Japan can be sentenced to jail for several years. The use, sale, and growth of marijuana are illegal in the country. However, at the tail end of 2023, Japanese lawmakers approved the use of marijuana-based medical products; this ruling is set to come into effect within a year. According to reports, there has been a recent spike in cannabis-related arrests in Japan among the younger generation.

