Julia Hart Comments On Developing Her AEW Character With Help From Malakai Black

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart has morphed into one of the most chilling characters in All Elite Wrestling since joining the House of Black in 2022. Under the learning tree of Malakai Black, Hart has not only leaned into the dark side of her personality, but has used that darkness to achieve success in the ring. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Hart revealed that the former World Trios Champion helped her become the dark character she is today.

"Malakai wanted me to present what my thought of his concept was and if I understood what he was doing," she said. "When I asked to join House of Black, he said 'Come up with a promo and I'll see what you've got.'"

Hart said she spent two weeks crafting the perfect promo for Black, even going as far as to watch movies containing characters Hart thought would best resemble what Black wanted from her character.

"When I finally showed him what I had, he was like 'Yep.,'" Hart recalled. "There was kind of like no more direction after that, he was just like 'Yep, you get it.'"

In recent months, Hart has become something of mentor herself, befriending popular AEW star Skye Blue, who has also began leaning into the dark side of her persona both in and out of the ring. Time will tell if Blue becomes a full-time member of the House of Black, but presumably she'll need to cut a promo for Malaki first.

