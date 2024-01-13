WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/12 - Bayley Vs. Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & LA Knight Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 12, 2024, coming to you live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska!

The issues between Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega have remained no secret over the last few months, with all nine women coming face-to-face with one another in numerous of verbal exchanges and matches. Tonight, two of said competitors are set to collide in a singles match as Bayley goes one-on-one with Belair following a backstage confrontation last week.

Speaking of last week, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and LA Knight squared off in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match to determine who would face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. However, the match ended in a no contest after Reigns interfered. Nick Aldis subsequently announced that he would be defending his title against all three men, and in light of such, Styles, Orton, and Knight will all be appearing on tonight's show.

Although he and his ally Austin Theory have had a number of issues with Kevin Owens over the course of the past few weeks, Grayson Waller will have to temporarily refocus his sights as he goes head-to-head with a returning Cameron Grimes. Grimes' last televised match came on the November 28 episode of "WWE NXT", in which he came up short to Wes Lee in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match for the North American Championship.

During the December 22 episode of "SmackDown", Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo aligned themselves with Santos Escobar, helping him win a semi-finals match in the United States Championship Tournament. Given that Escobar had previously betrayed LWO, the group took immediate notice of Garza and Carrillo. Tonight, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde have the chance to seek retribution as they collide with Garza and Carrillo.

Additionally, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Women's Champion IYO SKY are all advertised to appear, per WWE's event page.