AEW Rampage: Homecoming Live Coverage 1/12 - Continental Crown Title Match, Strickland Vs. Sydal

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage": Homecoming on January 12, 2024, coming to you from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida!

Eddie Kingston will be putting the AEW Continental, NJPW Strong Openweight, and ROH World Championships on the line tonight against Wheeler Yuta. This will be Kingston's second defense of the Continental Crown Championship since defeating Jon Moxley in the finals of the Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End, having retained over Trent Beretta this past Saturday.

Dark Order's Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver haven't competed in a televised trios match since the "Rampage" Grand Slam special event in September, having been unsuccessful in dethroning The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn as the AEW World Trios Champion. Tonight, they will be making their return to action as they collide with Jake Hager, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker.

Swerve Strickland has been racking up wins over the past couple of weeks, defeating the likes of Dustin Rhodes and Daniel Garcia. Tonight, he looks to emerge victorious once again as he goes one-on-one with Matt Sydal. This will be Sydal's first time competing in a ring since coming up short to the aforementioned Yuta in an ROH Pure Championship match on December 29.

Queen Aminata defeated Diamante, Trish Adora, and Lady Frost in a Four Corner Survival match during last night's edition of "ROH On HonorClub". Tonight, she looks to pick up another win as she takes on former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.