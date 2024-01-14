Ricky Starks And Big Bill Retain AEW Tag Titles In Street Fight At Battle Of The Belts IX

The ninth "AEW Battle of the Belts" took place tonight in Norfolk, Virginia. In the opening match of tonight's show, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara wrestled the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Big Bill and Ricky Starks.

Last week on "Collision," Starks and Big Bill challenged Jericho and Guevara to a Street Fight for the Tag Team Championships and the match was promptly signed. However, before tonight's Street Fight Tag Title match, three nights ago on "Dynamite" Starks and Guevara wrestled with Guevara scoring the victory before a brawl ensued between tonight's four combatants.

With that in mind, it was perhaps not a surprise that the action began in the parking lot area before the cameras were even on the wrestlers. The wrestlers used trash cans, a brick, and other weapons including a golf cart while outside of the arena. Jericho and Guevara also suplexed Big Bill on a car. When they finally entered the backstage area of the arena, Starks used a plunger on Jericho, while Jericho responded a little later by using a traffic cone and a photocopier. Later, Guevara used a fire extinguisher on his opponents to gain control.

After nearly 15 minutes, the wrestlers finally made their way into the arena. Jericho set up a table that he intended to suplex Big Bill through, but instead was attacked by Konosuke Takeshita who hit Jericho with a stick allowing Big Bill the distraction he needed to power bomb Jericho through the table. With both of them seemingly taken out of the match, Guevara jumped off the top of the entrance where the wrestlers usually enter the arena from. However, instead of landing on Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs moved Starks and Guevara crashed through the stage. From there, Starks pinned Guevara to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles.