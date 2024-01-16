Scotty 2 Hotty Addresses Joining AEW After Spending So Many Years With WWE

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty embarked on a new venture in 2023 by joining AEW to work behind the scenes as a producer and coach, marking the first time he's worked for another major company that isn't WWE. While he is a veteran at this stage in his career he admitted, "It was very overwhelming and strange to come into a new place."

"I started with WWE when it was still WWF in 1991 as an extra, and then I signed in '97 and I never went anywhere else. I left for 10 years, but I never went to TNA, I was never a WCW guy, [and] never any other company," he told "AEW Unrestricted." "To go into these buildings on top of ... meeting all these new people and production people, ... there's also people I haven't seen for 20 years that I know that I worked with at WWE. It was very surreal. It's still very surreal at times. It's a very, very exciting and cool opportunity for me."

He's joined a growing number of wrestlers such as Chris Hero, Sonjay Dutt, and Pat Buck who are working backstage to help the current roster. There are many familiar faces from Scotty 2 Hotty's wrestling career that are currently involved with AEW, whether that is Chris Jericho and Christian Cage to Adam Copeland and The Hardy Boyz. However, it is people behind the scenes that he has been more surprised to see, providing some reunions he hadn't been anticipating.

"A ton of the production guys I didn't know were here," he said. "Rafael I knew was here, Adam Hopkins is here, and ... I was practically a kid when I met those guys. It's just been very, very cool."

