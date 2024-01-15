Update On Ticket Sales For 1/17 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

The January 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite" will take place at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, but how many people will attend to see the show?

According to WrestleTix, the upcoming event has seen 2,198 tickets distributed, with the current set up of the arena designed to hold 2,510 fans, leaving 312 tickets left to move. The arena has a maximum capacity of around 13,000 for center-stage events, while end-stage productions can see the building hold anywhere between 7,000 and 12,000 people. "AEW Dynamite" will also be the first televised wrestling show to take place at the North Charleston Coliseum since the December 7, 2015, edition of WWE Raw. However, WWE has run a number of house shows in the arena since.

More sections of the building could be opened up before bell time, with ticket prices ranging from $20 to $80. Fans attending the show this Wednesday will see Samoa Joe's first match as the AEW World Champion as he is set to defend his crown against FTW Champion Hook. Two other championships will also be on the line "Dynamite" as Christian Cage will defend the TNT Title against Dustin Rhodes. Meanwhile, The Mogul Embassy will put their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships on the line against Bullet Club Gold. The Young Bucks will also appear live to address their intentions of being Sting's final opponents after they made their return to AEW on last week's "Dynamite."

AEW President Tony Khan will confirm more matches for the show in the coming days, with the card for "Rampage" that will be taped on the same day being announced later this week.