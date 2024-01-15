Donald Trump Praises 2 WWE Hall Of Famers During Presidential Campaign Speech

WWE Hall of Famer – and former United States president — Donald Trump praised WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Undertaker in a recent campaign speech in Indianola, Iowa. Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, acknowledged Trump's remarks, too, as he posted a clip of the former president's comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a "thank you."

"Another man that's a friend of mine, he's another one I'm not going to mess around with, he's Knox County, Tennessee, do you know Glenn Jacobs? Goes by the name of Kane," Trump said while on stage. He gestured to Jacobs in the audience and said, "Look at the size of that guy," calling the Hall of Famer "all man" and "one of the great characters" before asking Jacobs his height and weight. Trump also addressed the Undertaker, who was not in attendance, praising his acting skills and physical strength.

"But when I see these guys, some of them, like the Undertaker, and I see him, and he walks around the ring lifting a 300-pound guy over his shoulders... it may be acting... and then he throws them into the seats, it's pretty great," Trump said.

As that year's celebrity inductee, Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon in 2013. Trump and McMahon also faced off in the "Battle of the Billionaires" match at WWE WrestleMania 23, represented by Bobby Lashley and Umaga, respectively, following a months-long feud. Following the match, Trump shaved McMahon's head in the middle of the ring.