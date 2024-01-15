Matt Cardona Lays Out Open Challenge To Former WWE Superstar

Matt Cardona has been the self-proclaimed "Indie God" ever since his own WWE departure. However, with a slew of new free agents recently hitting the market after their 90-day WWE non-compete clauses ended, he now has competition to his throne. He is now looking to get ahead of that, having challenged Nic Nemeth to a match during last Friday's GCW Comparde show.

""The wanted man, Nic Nemeth. For over a decade, underrated, underappreciated, underutilized, according to him," Cardona said. "Now is his chance to show the world that he's as good as he says he is, but I don't think you are. Let me remind you, Nic, I'm the man that beat you to become the WWE United States Champion, and I fully intend to beat you again."

Nemeth has been active since officially being available once again, having already shown up for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and TNA Wrestling. Nemeth messaged management in WWE to request to move on from the company, showing that he is ready for the challenge of working as a free agent around the world.

"So here we are, I'm laying out the challenge right here, Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, you name the time, you name the place. It doesn't matter to me because I'm always ready," Cardona added. "There's no way you're stopping me; no way you're dethroning me; no way you're taking my crown because I'm the death match king, and I'm the indie God. Then, now, and forever."

ICYMI Matt Cardona wasn't able to make it to #GCWCompadre on Friday in Chicago, but that didn't stop him from checking in "LIVE VIA SATELLITE" from his home in Orlando. The Indie God challenged @NicTNemeth to a match on February 3rd at GCW in Los Angeles... Will Nemeth accept? pic.twitter.com/Mi5Tn9uSaH — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 14, 2024

As of now, Nemeth has yet to respond to Cardona's challenge, but it is something that the latter is continuing to push on social media.

It didn't happen in 2013. Will it happen in 2024? ACCEPT MY CHALLENGE @NicTNemeth!!! pic.twitter.com/aEKJMXNKlo — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 14, 2024

