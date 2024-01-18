Lio Rush Reveals Favorite Storyline From His Time In WWE

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has looked back on his time with the company and revealed who his favorite rival was. Rush was part of World Wrestling Entertainment between 2017 and 2020 before eventually being released during the COVID-19 pandemic. During a recent appearance on the "Unscriptify" podcast, he opened up about the rivalry that gave him the most creative fulfilment.

"My favorite storyline for sure was me and Angel Garza," Rush said. "I highly enjoyed it, a lot of in-depth character work, a lot of promos, good storyline...everything was there. The matches like you said, it was a fun time [we] definitely tore it up."

Rush and Garza feuded over the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in late 2019. Their first bout ended with Rush successfully defending his championship against Garza, but was eventually defeated in the rematch the two men had on the December 11th edition of NXT. Rush and Garza would compete against each other at various house shows towards the end of 2019, before eventually having their final match against each other in February 2020 where Rush picked up the victory.

Since his release, Rush has had stints in a variety of promotions all over the world including AEW, Impact Wrestling (now TNA Wrestling), and New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the time of writing, Rush has not agreed a full-time deal with any company and is currently traveling across the independent scene. Garza, now known as Angel, is still a member of the WWE roster and currently competes alongside his cousin Humberto as part of the Latino World Order.

