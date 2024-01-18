Former WCW Personality Recalls Boss Eric Bischoff's Offscreen Martial Arts Prowess

Eric Bischoff is widely known for his time running WCW and his role in the "Monday Night Wars," as well as an authority figure in WWE. However, Bischoff is an accomplished martial artist, and during a recent AdFreeShows interview, former WCW manager Sonny Onoo recalled Bischoff's fighting carer.

"As you know, he's a very competitive person, by nature. All of us are, I competed as well, at the world national level," Onoo said. He recalled that Bischoff was once featured on CBS Sports. "Eric was a hell of a fighter. As a matter of fact, I just seen a poster I have of Eric fighting on a National Card. He was on CBS Sports fighting a match, what we call semi-contact, now we call it kickboxing."

Additionally, Onoo noted that Bischoff tried his hand at point karate, which he equated to fencing, however, his fighting style ultimately clashed with the sport. "Eric was a pretty tough guy, he could fight, he liked fighting. His problem was you have three seconds to score when you take somebody down."

Onoo then explained that Bischoff had a wicked left hand, which he often used to finish off his opponents. "He would grab you with his right hand and sweep your front leg and he would punch you with his left hand as you're going down."

He noted that Bischoff's finishing move ended up causing his opponent's heads to bounce off the mat, which was illegal and resulted in disqualification. "It's supposed to be a controlled blow, so he got DQ'ed a lot! He could've won a lot more championships if he didn't get DQ'ed. Maybe he just got carried away, or maybe he didn't care about winning, but he sure liked fighting."

