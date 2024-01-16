Mickie James Shows Love For AEW Star Deonna Purrazzo & Her Response To Body-Shaming

The ugliness of the internet has once again shown its abhorrent face, this time targeting AEW star Deonna Purrazzo with body-shaming comments on an Instagram post featuring Purrazzo's debut match against Red Velvet on Saturday's "AEW Collision." But former Purrazzo rival from their time together in Impact Wrestling, Mickie James, came to her defense via X, displaying her affinity for the five-time Impact Knockouts World Champion.

"Just so you're aware," James tweeted, "I am a big fan of your butt @DeonnaPurrazzo. I think it's beautiful and perfect. Especially when I was whoopin' it," added James, who defeated Purrazzo in all three of their matches. Purrazzo responded in turn, tweeting, "I love when you whip this butt too. But [I love you] more." AEW had to limit comments on the Instagram post, as pointed out by X account @AIRGold, following a series of repulsive comments and sharing examples from three accounts touting their roles as parents. After another X user tagged Purrazzo in a supporting tweet in response, she posted herself that she'd already seen the vile comments and had moved on.

"I had a cry then realized my worth is NOT determined by 1) my body and 2) others perception of me," Purrazzo wrote, in part, before running down a list of accolades that included being a five-time World Champion, working with nearly every major promotion in the world, being one of the greatest in the world, earning a degree, seeking another, and having a husband (TNA wrestler Steve Maclin) who loves her. Purrazzo closed the book on this unfortunate exchange fittingly, writing, "They are entitled to their opinion and I'm entitled to tell them to kiss this FAT ass."