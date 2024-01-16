Matt Riddle Elaborates On Comments About Brock Lesnar Costing Him WWE Royal Rumble

Matt Riddle recently got people talking by claiming he was due to win the 2022 Royal Rumble until Brock Lesnar nixed the plans. However, the former WWE star has now provided further clarity on those comments, admitting it wasn't due to Lesnar specifically as he doesn't write the scripts.

"At the same time, anybody that's been in the back knows that people can be very influential," Riddle told "The Kurt Angle Show." "I'm not going to say I was guaranteed to win, because anybody that's wrestled in WWE knows nothing is guaranteed ... But I was told there was a possibility I might win the Rumble, and that I was going to do a triangle to Brock." Riddle revealed he was also supposed to keep the United States Championship for longer than he did, and that he and Randy Orton were eventually going to turn on each other as other examples of things not being guaranteed in WWE. However, even though he has no hard feelings toward Lesnar, the "Beast Incarnate" did play a role in changing the finish of that match, according to Riddle.

"He just did the job to Bobby, and he goes, 'Hey, you guys gotta do business for me, I did good business for Bobby and you do good business for me,'" Riddle revealed. "We're like, 'Alright,' what are you going to do? Everybody was like, 'Okay,' and that's what we did, we fed in, and we did our jobs." Riddle has made it clear he wanted to retire Lesnar at various points, but those comments didn't go down well with the UFC veteran. He reportedly wasn't a fan of Riddle, with the two having a legitimate backstage altercation in 2020 where he told Riddle that they'd never work together in any capacity.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.