Triple H Shares Gratitude For WWE Crew After Recent RAW Set Redesign

With inclement weather sweeping across the United States, WWE crews were forced to improvise and redesign the set for Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," which emanated from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. According to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, stage changes were put into motion less than 24 hours before "Raw" went on the air.

In a new post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Leveque expressed his gratitude to the WWE crew for their dedication in remodeling the "Raw" set in the midst of some rough weather conditions. Levesque also issued praise for the talent and staff who made an extra effort to work through various live events over the weekend as well.

"I can't say enough about the amazing job our talent, crew and staff did these last few days," Levesque wrote. "Through winter storms, blizzards and incredibly tough travel, they did what needed to be done to put on a show for the @WWEUniverse... which included completely redesigning #WWERaw on less than 24 hours' notice. They really are the best in the business. To put it simply, I couldn't be more proud or grateful."

While WWE typically utilizes a big LED screen and bright lighting rigs for their staging presentation, wrestling fans noticed that this week's episode of "Raw" featured a smaller set-up with darker lighting. These alterations were reportedly put into effect due to the amount of snow that sat atop the roof of the Simmons Bank Arena. As a result, WWE opted to use a lighting truss that was supported by towers positioned on the ground, instead of their usual rig that hangs from the ceiling.