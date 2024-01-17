Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Discusses Potential Of Returning To The Ring

Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft about the possibility of her returning to the ring and how AEW star Dustin Rhodes helped her "dip her toe" back into the ring.

"Yeah, well possibilities that me returning to the ring are absolutely endless," said Tuft on "WrestlingNewsCo's" podcast. "I did go by Dustin's [The Nightmare Factory] and I did hop in the ring. I didn't bump. I didn't run the ropes. There just a moment where I was there visiting him, saying hi, talking to him. I said, 'Hey buddy, you think I stick a toe in the ring.' They were doing their weekly YouTube taping. He goes, 'Yeah, come on, let's go,' and the second I stepped in that ring like my heart center just opened and I felt all this nostalgia come back. That was the moment when I was like, 'Yep, I think I need to do something about this.'"

Tuft revealed she had heart surgery in 2019 and will be going back to the hospital sometime in January, and if she's given the all-clear, she would love to do a spot at the Royal Rumble.

"I did have a heart surgery in 2019 at Stanford. I had an aortic aneurysm, so it's genetic. My mom had it done a year before me. Actually, on the 28th of this month, Stanford is reviewing all my scans to determine what, if any, limitations I have in the ring. So once I hear back from them, then we'll know exactly what my capabilities are in the ring. I can tell you beyond a shadow of a doubt, I'm ... something's coming. I can't tell you what, but something's coming. As far as the Rumble, wouldn't that be an amazing spot?

Tuft signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2008, and a year later, in 2009, made her debut on WWE's ECW brand under the ring name Tyler Reks.

