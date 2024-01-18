Rob Van Dam Likens AEW Star To 2024 Version Of Spike Dudley

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has been credited by many as one of the biggest risk takers in the history of the wrestling business, but there's one AEW star who Van Dam feels could be even more of a risk taker than he was. During the latest edition of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, Van Dam spoke highly of former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

"He's one of those guys I have to assume that he loves the business, because I see him beat the f*** out of his body," Van Dam said. "It takes a lot of heart to do what I've seen him do. Some of the stuff I've seen ... do not seem safe by any stretch of the imagination. Either some of that stuff is completely reckless and dangerous, or they're working [RVD's style]."

Van Dam discussed Allin being bodyslammed onto the steel steps during his TNT Championship match with Christian Cage, claiming that the extreme bumps Darby takes is his niche in the same way ECW legend Spike Dudley made a name for himself.

"A newer 2024 version [of Spike]," Van Dam said. "If you look him up and you look at his highlight reel, everyone used to love picking him up for a chokeslam over the rope and throwing him to the floor."

Van Dam also recalled people telling him when he was younger that he wouldn't last in the wrestling business due to his high-risk style, claiming that it feels weird to hear himself say the same sort of thing about the next generation.

"It's entertaining to watch, but I question in the long run how much of a career this guy can have," Van Dam said.

