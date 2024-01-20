Matt Hardy Recalls Razor Ramon 'Kicking The Sh*t Out Of' His Brother Jeff In WWE

Before they became The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff Hardy had to earn their stripes in WWE as enhancement talent. Notably, before being signed by the promotion, Jeff took on Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) in a brutal match. According to Matt, during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, his brother sustained an injury during the bout but this led to a bonding moment between them and The Kliq.

Matt stated that he felt bad for Jeff because of how rough Hall was throughout the match. "Razor was kicking the sh*t out of him. He was very aggressive and he was kind of telling him to get up a lot because Jeff was overselling or staying down too much," said the AEW star.

He continued, recalling the moment Jeff sustained his knee injury. "He put him on his shoulder and drove him into the turnbuckle and Jeff's but one of his knees landed right on the post."

Hardy then stated that Hall felt bad and spoke to Jeff afterward. "Scott Hall came back and said, 'Oh, man, I'm so sorry about your knee. I felt bad about that, I was very frustrated because this other guy and it just changed last second.' And they kinda bonded after that."

Matt also recalled how the rest of The Kliq got involved in the conversation with Kevin Nash comparing Jeff to rapper Vanilla Ice since Jeff had a similar hairstyle at the time. "I remember Kevin Nash said, 'Yeah, he kinda looks like Vanilla Ice with the haircut.' And humming to the beat of 'Ice-Ice, Baby.' And that kind of became a moment where The Kliq was cool to me and Jeff at that time."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.