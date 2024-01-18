WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Assesses Nephew Bron Breakker

It seems like it's just a matter of time before up-and-coming star Bron Breakker makes the jump to WWE's main roster. Right now, Breakker is still performing on the "WWE NXT" brand, where he recently formed a tag team with Baron Corbin, who he had been feuding with recently, for the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Classic. Breakker's WWE Hall of Famer uncle Scott Steiner recently spoke about his nephew's progress on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling."

"He's picked it up quicker than I thought he would because there's so many intricate details you got to pay attention to," Steiner said. "But he was always a fan ... He'd watch me on 'Nitro,' then he'd ride his bicycle over and cut the same promo on me, you know, to me ... I believe that's probably why he's good with interviews today — because he's been doing it for so long. Then he copies all my s**t, so that helps."

When questioned if he thinks Breakker should be performing on WWE's main roster, Steiner replied that he believes the former "NXT" Champion is ready. However, he added that there was no point in Breakker being called up if there weren't any significant plans for him. "Big Poppa Pump" thinks it would be hard to find a spot for Breakker right now because of all the "top-notch talent" currently performing on the promotion's flagship shows, "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." He ultimately feels that Breakker should stay on "NXT" instead of getting "lost in the shuffle" on the main roster.

