Bully Ray Compares This WWE Star To A Spartan Warrior

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts about an up-and-coming "WWE NXT" star. "Guys, remember the movie '300'?," Bully asked. "The character Leonidas? 'This is Sparta.' This guy, Oba Femi, sounds like a warrior. Thus the warrior chant or cry from the crowd. And one of the problems that I've had with Drew [McIntyre] — not problems, one of the concerns that I have had with Drew McIntyre in the past, is that I don't believe that he believes the stuff coming out of his mouth, up until recently. I believe Oba Femi believes what's coming out of his mouth. This is his destiny. He sounds like a warrior. He sounds like he goes in there without fear. Yes, I can hear the cadence of the first promo and the, 'Blah blah blah,' stop. 'Blah blah blah,' stop. Didn't matter. There was conviction there."

Femi's name has been on everyone's lips recently, after the Next in Line program graduate cashed in his Men's "NXT" Breakout Tournament contract on Dragon Lee to win the "NXT" North American Championship. The Nigerian-born wrestler overcame Myles Borne, Tavion Heights, and Riley Osborne in that elimination tournament to earn a title shot at any time of his choosing. Femi chose his spot last week, moments after Lee had successfully retained the gold against Lexis King.

This past Tuesday on "NXT," Femi cut his first promo as champion in the middle of the ring. He declared that he would "crush to dust every man that stands in his way." This prompted Lee to make his way to the ring and challenge Femi to a championship rematch later that night. The new champion denied Lee the opportunity. However, Femi said he would consider the title clash for the upcoming Vengeance Day premium live event.

