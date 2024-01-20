WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/19 - Royal Rumble Contract Signing, Women's Tag Team Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 19, 2024, coming to you live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia!

With the Royal Rumble quickly approaching eight days from now, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Randy Orton and titleholder Roman Reigns will be putting pen to paper for their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the upcoming Premium Live Event. Styles, Knight, and Orton have been vocal about their disdain for The Bloodline over the past few weeks, with General Manager Nick Aldis making the match official after Reigns tried to prevent a new Number One Contender from being made. Orton's night won't be ending there, however, as he will be going one-on-one with Reigns' Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa.

Two weeks ago, Tyler Bate and Butch emerged victorious over Pretty Deadly as the former made his "SmackDown" debut. Feeling fired up by the win last week and receiving some encouragement from Bate, Butch teased a return back to an old name in the near future while the two shared a drink at the pub. Tonight, Butch and Bate look to keep their momentum going as they collide with Kit Wilson and Elton Prince once more.

As the women's tag team division continues to seek an opportunity to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship on "WWE Raw", Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will receive their shot as they make their return to televised action to take on titleholders Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde came up short against Angel and Humberto in a tag team match last week, having been looking for retribution against the duo after they made their return to the main roster and aligned with their former teammate Santos Escobar. In light of such, Del Toro and Wilde will be teaming up with their LWO teammate Carlito to face the trio of Escobar, Angel, and Humberto.

Additionally, "The Kevin Owens Show" will be making its return tonight as Kevin Owens hosts Logan Paul after inviting him to be a guest last week ahead of their United States Championship match at the Royal Rumble. Women's Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair are also advertised to be in town tonight on WWE's event page.