AEW Rampage Live Coverage 1/19 - Darby Allin Faces Jeff Hardy, Kris Statlander Takes On Queen Aminata

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on January 19, 2024, coming to you from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina!

Jeff Hardy will be making his return to singles competition tonight as he goes head-to-head with Darby Allin. The two men have shared the squared circle on two previous occasions, including teaming up in a Tornado Tag Team Match on the March 23, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite" and competing against one another in a quarterfinals match for the 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament two months later in May.

As Stokely Hathaway looks to continue his quest to secure the position of being her manager, Kris Statlander will be squaring off with Queen Aminata. Statlander has picked up a couple of tag team victories on the January 5 and January 10 episodes of "Rampage" and "Dynamite" respectively.

After he and his Le Sex Gods teammate Sammy Guevara were unsuccessful in dethroning Ricky Starks and Big Bill as AEW World Tag Team Champions at Battle of the Belts 9 last week, Chris Jericho looks to regain some momentum tonight as he goes head-to-head with Matt Sydal. Sydal will surely be motivated to score the win tonight, as he has come up short in a series of singles and tag team matches of late.

Another star looks to emerge victorious following a loss as Penta El Zero Miedo collides with Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen. Penta and Komander came up short to AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta this past Wednesday on "Dynamite".