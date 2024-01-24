WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Discusses The Risks Of Getting Into The Wrestling Business

Booker T has been contributing to the wrestling business for decades, and his in-ring career saw him reach main-event status in companies like WWE, WCW, and TNA. As such, he's learned a thing or two about how the business works and the WWE Hall of Famer has some advice for those wishing to enter it.

Speaking on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker explained that all wrestlers should have backup plans. According to the veteran, multiple things can go wrong instantly, which could mean the end of a wrestler's career.

"You could be on top of the world one day, you know, just say, for instance, a Mr. Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy was on top of the wrestling world, you know, came in as Mr. McMahon's son. You couldn't get a better spot than that, and then the next thing you know, boom, something happens, and it's all over... You could get injured, and boom, it's all over, just like that."

Booker added that wrestlers must also look at it as an actual business and not try to do things they aren't capable of. Citing an example from his own career, he explained that he loved The Great Muta and tried to emulate his moonsault, but gave up after realizing he wasn't going to perfect the movie. However, if wrestlers stick to what they're good at, they stand more chances of succeeding in the business.

"When you go to work, you got a certain specific job, and you do that certain specific job no matter what it may be. With wrestling, I always say you do what you do well, and that and that only. If you do that, you're gonna have less risk of going out there and making a big mistake."

