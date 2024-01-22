Maven Assesses CM Punk's Real-Life Beef With This Former WWE Star

There is certainly no love lost between Ryback and CM Punk. Following his well-documented exit from WWE in 2014, Punk said his former opponent legitimately hurt him when they worked matches together, leading to some real-life fallout between the pair. Maven Huffman also has some experience in the squared circle and understands why "The Straight Edge Superstar" has beef with Ryback.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Hoffman said he doesn't know if Ryback is an unsafe worker. That said, he explained that it's common for wrestlers to feel hesitant to get into the ring with other performers.

"Not wanting to work with someone because you think they might hurt you, yeah, that's a thing. I don't know Ryback. I never worked with Ryback; I don't know if he is safe or not safe. I understand why he might be a little bit hesitant working Ryback."

Punk also noted that he confronted Ryback backstage and asked him if he intentionally tried to hurt him, or if he was dumb. He claimed that Ryback responded with the latter comment, which has since been disputed by the accused. No one knows the full story, but Huffman would like to know what went down.

"I would give anything to know if those words actually came out of his mouth. 'Yes, I admit it. I'm dumb as f**k, you got me.'"

