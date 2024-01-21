Tony Khan Promises Return Of AEW Rankings

Following the AEW Continental Classic, Tony Khan said that he felt the tournament helped prove that a sports-centric presentation was a hit with the ratings, and had plans to add more of the competitive edge to All Elite Wrestling.

On X (formerly Twitter), Khan said that AEW would be bringing back the rankings system that the company used in its early days. AEW had been using divisional rankings to track its wrestlers as late as 2021, but eventually abandoned the presentation in favor of a more "sports entertainment" approach. According to the tweet, the rankings will debut sometime this month.

The Rankings are coming back to AEW going forward, starting this month!@AEW is having a very exciting January, and this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans.

Thank you all watching Saturday Night #AEWCollision right now on @TNTdrama! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 21, 2024

The return of the rankings is just one of the plans Tony Khan seemingly has for AEW's 2024, which the AEW CEO has been touting highly, concluding the tweet by saying "this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans." Khan then thanked fans for watching Saturday night's edition of "AEW Collision."

Khan had previously compared booking the AEW Continental Classic to an experiment, saying that the tournament was the experiment group, while the rest of the program was the "control group," and the executive was extremely happy with the results. Khan also said that booking the sports-forward tournament was the most fun he's had putting together AEW programming in a long time. The new year is still young and while some changes have taken effect already, it still is yet to be seen how far down the sports-centric rabbit hole the promotion will go.