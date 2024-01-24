Bruce Prichard Assesses Tatanka's Potential For Induction Into WWE Hall Of Fame

From his impressive early undefeated streak to being a member of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation, Tatanka put together a memorable career over the years in WWE, but is he worthy of an induction into the company's Hall Of Fame? According to Bruce Prichard, he is, with the WWE Executive believing he did enough to earn that opportunity.

"I think that Tatanka put in the time. I think Tatanka's a character that ... a lot of the audience at the time, man, they really identified with Tatanka," he said on "Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard." "Tatanka had one hell of a run and busted his ass and was one of those talents that was very colorful that you remember."

Despite being with WWE for over six years, Tatanka never held a title in WWE, but that wasn't due to Vince McMahon not seeing him as championship material. Instead, Prichard insisted that those in the company saw him as someone who could fulfill that role, largely because he was reliable, approachable, and honest, with Prichard also praising Tatanka for being a great businessman.

"I think that everybody thought he was a very good in-ring performer," Prichard said. "He was there for things, understood the business, [and] executed well. It always helps when you're a nice guy, too. It always helps when you've got the experience and you're not an a**hole about it and you know how to present yourself."

