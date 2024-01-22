WWE Announces WWE 2K24 & Cover Variants, Edition Celebrating 40 Years Of WrestleMania

2K has unveiled some details about the upcoming "WWE 2K24" game and what players can expect. The cover for this year's Standard Edition will be graced by "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, the Deluxe version features Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, marking the first time two women have shared a cover of a WWE game. Another edition will celebrate WrestleMania's 40-year history, and an edition will include some legends on the package.

"I've been known to keep a checklist of key milestones I want to experience on the path to finishing my story," said Cody Rhodes. "As an avid gamer, being named WWE 2K cover Superstar is very, very close to the top of that list, and I'm very happy to work with the teams at 2K and Visual Concepts to bring that dream to life."

Belair and Ripley shared similar sentiments, with the latter stating that she deserves to be on the cover following her recent successes. "I've proven myself to be the most dominant competitor to ever hold the WWE Women's World Championship," Ripley added. "Earning the accolade of WWE 2K24 cover Superstar is only fitting, and I'm proud to add it to my list of accomplishments."

To celebrate 40 years of WrestleMania, the game will feature a "2K Showcase... of the Immortals" mode that allows players to relive some of the event's most iconic moments. Elsewhere, there will be "MyRISE, "MyGM" and MyFACTION" challenges, in addition to a stacked roster of current and legendary Superstars. The game will also be available for all major consoles.