WWE Star R-Truth Recalls NWA Match Against AJ Styles

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation. His breakthrough years in TNA produced some of the company's greatest moments. His tenure in New Japan Pro Wrestling took the company to new heights with him as the leader of Bullet Club, and he is coming up on eight years as a WWE Superstar, having achieved almost everything there is to achieve.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, R-Truth was asked about Styles and their long history together. Truth admitted that he always knew Styles would go on to be a big deal, even recalling one of his earliest encounters with the former WWE Champion.

"AJ was phenomenal back then," Truth said. "We had K-Krush coming in from the streets and AJ coming in from the church. So it was just a clash of the titans in there. Everybody bought into it. Both of us were athletic, and both of us had charisma. They were tearing the walls down."

Styles and Truth's first match together took place in 1999 for NWA Wildside, one of the first promotions Styles' worked for. They later worked together extensively in TNA as opponents and partners, until Truth left the company in 2007. They have since worked together on a sporadic basis in WWE, mainly crossing paths in multi-man matches and battle royales.

