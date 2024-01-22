Bruce Prichard Names Worst Gimmick Match In WWE History

There are certain gimmick matches that wrestling fans will always enjoy, such as the Royal Rumble and Hell in a Cell. However, there are some particular specialty bouts that fans would rather forget. On his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, WWE's Bruce Prichard spoke about a gimmick match that he thinks is the worst of all time.

"We did a Punjabi Prison match," Prichard said. "Now, no one had seen it because I don't think it got finished until two or three days before the event ... So it gets done, they put it up and try to figure out, 'What the f**k are we going to do with this?' And I'm actually trying to figure out a way to set it on fire in the back and just have a match ... Oh man, the Punjabi Prison ... that will go down next to the Dog Kennel from Hell match. That will go down as the number one worst gimmick in the face of anything."

The first-ever Punjabi Prison match, where the only way to win was by escaping two bamboo structures that surrounded the ring, took place at the Great American Bash event in 2006. That night, it was supposed to be The Great Khali facing The Undertaker, but Khali was pulled from the bout due to a liver problem. The Big Show ultimately took Khali's place and was defeated by the WWE Hall of Famer. The match was used again the following year at No Mercy, with Khali battling Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship. Then, after a 10-year absence, the Punjabi Prison was reprised at WWE Battleground in 2017, with Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship.

If you use any quotes, please credit "Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.